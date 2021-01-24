Piper Sandler Lowers Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Neutral

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624 over the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.