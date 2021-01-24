Pirl Price Up 39.8% This Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $905,694.65 and approximately $13,373.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,647.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.74 or 0.04385409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00442856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.01389789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00539234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00426118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00275999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00024029 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.