PIXEL (PXL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,231.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.53 or 0.01348159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00538196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002511 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

