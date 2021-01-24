Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Alphabet by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,845.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,767.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,628.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

