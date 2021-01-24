PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PlayAGS by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 488,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 145.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 231,845 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of $208.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

