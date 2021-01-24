PlayChip Price Hits $0.0004 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One PlayChip coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $47.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.56 or 0.00829574 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,451.83 or 0.04501393 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017909 BTC.

About PlayChip

PLA is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.