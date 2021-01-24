Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.0260

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $741,148.17 and $1,558.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00129711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00076472 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00286877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00070911 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,917.70 or 1.00102994 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io.

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

