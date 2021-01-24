Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 856.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $331,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,895 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

PLRX opened at $26.50 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.