Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $384,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after acquiring an additional 531,981 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

