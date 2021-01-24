Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 536 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $989,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.87.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.