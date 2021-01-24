Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 306,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 214,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.43% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

