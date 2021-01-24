Pluton Reaches Market Cap of $3.48 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Pluton token can now be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00012619 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $3.48 million and $242,077.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00073724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.39 or 0.00729963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.04380095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017841 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars.

