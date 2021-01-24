Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.25 Million

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to post sales of $28.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.68 million and the highest is $28.83 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $22.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $108.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.56 million to $108.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $126.43 million, with estimates ranging from $111.94 million to $140.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $374.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

