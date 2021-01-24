Po.et Reaches Market Cap of $350,323.08 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Po.et has a market cap of $350,323.08 and $556.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.52 or 0.00871093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.63 or 0.04478391 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et (POE) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official website is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

