Polis (POLIS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,688.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $8,688.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002428 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polis has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00026337 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.