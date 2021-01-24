Polis Price Hits $0.78 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Polis token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.