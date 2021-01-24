PotCoin Hits One Day Volume of $2,467.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $2,467.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,647.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.74 or 0.04385409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00442856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.01389789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00539234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00426118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00275999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00024029 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,569,452 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

