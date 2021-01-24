PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after buying an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after buying an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after buying an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

PPG stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

