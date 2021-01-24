PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.55-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.42.

PPG stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

