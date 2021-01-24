Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $56.45 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37). Equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,303.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,656. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.