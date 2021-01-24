Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PINC. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Premier from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Premier stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $37.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Premier by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

