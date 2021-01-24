Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $8,462.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,862,333 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.