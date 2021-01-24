Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report $490.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.08 million and the highest is $494.00 million. Primo Water posted sales of $600.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.13 on Friday. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,988,000. Maplelane Capital LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 30.8% in the third quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,609,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after buying an additional 379,234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth about $4,663,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

