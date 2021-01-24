PROG (NYSE:PRG) & Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Head-To-Head Review

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and Nesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% Nesco -3.65% N/A -4.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PROG and Nesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00 Nesco 0 0 2 0 3.00

PROG presently has a consensus price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. Nesco has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential downside of 24.93%. Given PROG’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PROG is more favorable than Nesco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROG and Nesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.87 $31.47 million $3.89 13.06 Nesco $264.04 million 1.42 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -10.64

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PROG has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROG beats Nesco on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

