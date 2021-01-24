Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0083 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One Project Pai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $96,388.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00066600 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,725,424,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,731,474 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

