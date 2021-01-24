Prologis (PLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLD opened at $101.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.39. Prologis has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

