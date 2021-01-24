ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by Dawson James

Dawson James began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of PRPH opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $16.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

