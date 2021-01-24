PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get PROS alerts:

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $201,519.36. Also, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,401.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,159 shares of company stock worth $8,075,423. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PROS by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,946,000 after purchasing an additional 348,711 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PROS by 21.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,281,000 after purchasing an additional 426,765 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in PROS by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,376 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP increased its position in PROS by 36.6% in the third quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 319,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 85,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PROS by 14.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. PROS has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. PROS’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.