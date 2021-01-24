Prosus’ (PROSY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ING Group began coverage on Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PROSY opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. Prosus has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

