Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,388.55 ($18.14).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,395 ($18.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The firm has a market cap of £36.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,360.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,217.69. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

