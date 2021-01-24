Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.15. Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 18,520 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.60.

Get Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) alerts:

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0302727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.