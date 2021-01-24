Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

BOKF stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 250,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 86.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 99.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 109,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.