Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Lifted by Analyst

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.80 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.