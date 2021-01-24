Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

