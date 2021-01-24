Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 3.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 398.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

