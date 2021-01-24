Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Truist raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of ZION opened at $48.12 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

