Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Raised by Analyst

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) – Analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hawkins in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

