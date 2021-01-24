Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $272.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

