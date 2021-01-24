Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Boosted by Analyst

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fair Isaac in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.38.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $496.16 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $504.72 and a 200-day moving average of $451.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

