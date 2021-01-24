QASH 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $117,179.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $117,179.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00806446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04506718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018344 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

