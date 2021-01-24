QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Trading Down 3.3%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. 1,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.