Qtum Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.50 or 0.00010975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $341.98 million and $1.16 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,102,192 coins and its circulating supply is 97,582,772 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

