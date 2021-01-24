Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.05

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $25.32. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 215,939 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00. Insiders have sold 230,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,233,477 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

