Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,174.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.