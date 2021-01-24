Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Hits $430,047.47

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $430,047.47 and approximately $45.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

