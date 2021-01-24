Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

RDUS opened at $21.69 on Friday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

