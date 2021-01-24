Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $953,447.34 and $22,498.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00129831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00286171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00071028 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,377.48 or 1.01297842 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,959,435,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

