RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will announce sales of $294.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.40 million and the highest is $295.20 million. RealPage reported sales of $255.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

RealPage stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.11 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $89.20.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 70.9% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,134 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 83.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after acquiring an additional 595,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

