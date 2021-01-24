RedFOX Labs [old] One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,149.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00859192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.29 or 0.04589893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018033 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Trading

RedFOX Labs [old] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

