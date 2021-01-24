Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 369,339 shares during the period. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reed's Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

